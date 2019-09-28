Man to appear in court in connection with 2017 Dublin murder

A man is due in court on Saturday after being arrested in relation to the murder in Dublin two years ago of another man at a Dublin shopping centre.

The 23-year-old is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in relation to the fatal shooting of John Gibson (28), which occured at the City West Shopping Centre, Dublin 24, in September 2017.

The father-of-two was shot dead outside Eddie Rocket’s restaurant at the side of the shopping centre.

He received medical assistance at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.