Man to appear before court over Crumlin stabbing

A man in his 30s arrested by gardaí in relation to the stabbing of a 63-year-old man at his home in Crumlin on Sunday night is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court later on Tuesday.

Gerard Fortune, a carer at St James’s Hospital, received stab wounds at his home in Rutland Grove. He was taken to St James’s Hospital by ambulance shortly after 8pm where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The suspect, who was known to Mr Fortune, fled the scene in a car and was later arrested by gardaí. He is continuing to be questioned at Crumlin Garda Station.

A notice on RIP.ie said Mr Fortune is “sadly missed by his loving partner, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sisters, neighbours, relatives and friends”.

Toyota Yaris

Investigating gardaí have appealed for information, particularly regarding the whereabouts of a red Toyota Yaris.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Rutland Grove/Clogher Road area of Dublin 12 between 8pm and 8.15pm on Sunday the August 19th, 2018, to come forward. We are also trying to trace the movements of a red Toyota Yaris, described as a four-door hatchback with L plates, and partial registration 04-WW, that was driven from the scene at Rutland Grove at about 8pm before it was recovered at approximately 8.20pm at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown,” said Supt Michael Cryan.

“We would also appeal to anyone with dashcam footage from the Rutland Grove or Connolly hospital areas in and around the specified times to make it available to investigators,” he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road station (01-6666000) or the Garda Confidential Line (1800-666111).