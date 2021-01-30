Man threatened with knife during Dublin burglary
Suspect in his 20s arrested in connection with incident in Inchicore in early hours
Gardaí said a man in his late 20s gained access to the house and proceeded to threaten a resident, a man in his early 30s, with a knife. File photograph: Oli Scarff/Getty Images
A man in his late 20s has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into a man’s house and threatening him with a knife in Inchicore in Dublin in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The incident took place at a house on Tyrconnell Road at 1.40am.
Gardaí said a man in his late 20s gained access to the house and proceeded to threaten a resident, a man in his early 30s, with a knife.
The man was shaken but uninjured as a result of the incident, they said. The suspect was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Kilmainham Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Gardaí in Kilmainham said their investigations are ongoing.