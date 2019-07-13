Man suspected of assaulting numerous women in Dublin city centre arrested

A man suspected of carrying out a series of assaults on women in Dublin city centre last Wednesday morning has been arrested and charged.

The man in his 50s was arrested that morning after a number of reported assaults near Connolly Station on the capital’s Amien Street. The station and surrounding area, including the nearby Luas stop, are normally bustling with commuters and tourists and gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are also eager to speak to anybody who may have been assaulted and has not yet come forward.

A Garda statement issued on Saturday said the man, a non-Irish national in his 50s, was arrested at the Museum Luas stop in Stoneybatter later on Wednesday and appeared in court on Friday “following a period of detention at Store Street Garda Station”.

The statement added: “Gardaí believe this man may have been involved in other similar assault incidents on the morning of July 10th, 2019 in the Connolly train station area or on a Luas tram.

“Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed an assault, or any potential victims of an assault on the morning of July 10th, 2019 to contact gardaí in Store Street at 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

A Garda spokesman on Saturday could not say what nationality the man was or give any further details of the incident, charge or court appearance.