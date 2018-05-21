Man suspected of abducting 24-year-old Jastine Valdez killed in Garda shooting

The hunt for a man suspected of abducting a woman from a rural road in Co Wicklow took a dramatic turn last night when he was shot dead by gardaí in an industrial estate near Bray.

There was no trace of Jastine Valdez, a 24-year-old from the Philippines, who was reported missing on Saturday night by her family.

The man who gardaí believe abducted her and was shot dead by a Garda member in the Cherrywood Industrial Estate.

He was named locally as Mark Hennessy, who is originally from Ballybrack in south Co Dublin. He had been living in Bray, Co Wicklow, with his partner and two young children. A construction worker in his 40s, gardaí believe his interest in Ms Valdez was sexual.

Gardaí have been told he left his home in Bray on Saturday afternoon in his partner’s Nissan Qashqai to meet friends.

On Saturday a woman contacted gardaí and informed them that she had seen a woman being bundled into the back of a dark-coloured SUV on the R760 outside Enniskerry just after 6pm.

Ms Valdez has been studying in Carlow and had a part-time job in a restaurant in Bray. She regularly walked on the stretch of road where her apparent abduction was witnessed.

Gardaí were concerned about the reported abduction and and were investigating the matter when Ms Valdez’s parents contacted them late on Saturday night to report her missing.

A second witness, a man, also came forward and told gardaí he had seen a woman travelling as a passenger in a dark SUV in the Enniskerry area. He said she looked distressed.

Mobile phone

At first light yesterday gardaí went to the scene from where the initial report of an abduction had been made. In a ditch by the side of the road they found the missing woman’s mobile phone.

CCTV recorded in the area was gathered and reviewed. It assisted gardaí in identify what they believed was the Nissan Qashqai the witnesses had seen.

They checked the registration of the vehicle and called to the owner’s home, in Bray. She told gardaí her partner had gone out in the vehicle the previous day and had not returned.

Gardaí issued several public appeals and then called a press conference at Bray Garda station yesterday afternoon. They issued the vehicle’s registration number and urged the public to alert gardaí if they saw the vehicle, but warned that the driver should not be approached.

Garda sources said a sighting of the vehicle in the Cherrywood Industrial Estate was reported to them yesterday evening.

When armed gardaí went to investigate a confrontation ensued with Hennessy, who gardaí said was armed with a knife. He was fatally shot at about 8pm.

There was no sign of Ms Valdez and there was concern for her safety last night, with the search for her continuing.

The scene of the shooting was sealed off and as it resulted in loss of life after a Garda firearm was discharged, the death will be investigated by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.