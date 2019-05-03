Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Dublin assault

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a serious assault in Dublin’s Temple Bar last Friday.

The victim, a man in his 40s, sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident and is being treated in St James’s Hospital.

Gardaí said the injured man was assaulted by a man on Prices Lane, Dublin 2 at about 10.30pm.

“The suspect in this investigation made his way onto Aston Quay near its junction with Bedford Row, he removed items of his clothing and appears to have laid down on the street.

“His behaviour attracted public attention and investigating gardaí understand this man may have been recorded on mobile phones,” gardaí said.

Gardaí appealed for anyone with footage of this incident on their mobile phone or dash cam footage to contact Pearse Street Garda station on (01) 666 9012, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.