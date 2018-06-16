Man shot in the leg at house in Bluebell, Dublin

Gardaí have appealed for information after a man was shot in the leg when he answered a call at the front door of a house in Dublin.

The incident occurred shortly after 11pm at a house on La Touch Drive, Bluebell, Dublin 12.

A man in his 40s was shot in the leg by a lone gunman when he answered a call to the front door of a house. It’s understood the gunman fled the scene on foot.

The injured man was treated at the scene by emergency services and removed by ambulance to St James’s Hospital. His injures are described as non-life threatening.

The scene of the shooting has been preserved for a technical examination.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

Gardaí­ are appealing to anyone with information to contact them at Kilmainham 01-6669700, Kevin Street 01-6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.