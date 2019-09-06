Man shot in north Dublin suburb
Incident happened in Donaghmede and victim is in serious condition
Emergency services have attended the scene and investigations into the circumstances are underway. File photograph: Oli Scarff/Getty
A man has been shot in the north Dublin suburb of Donaghmede.
It is not believed to have been a fatal shooting but his condition is serious.
The incident happened at about 7.10pm.
Emergency services have attended the scene and investigations into the circumstances are underway.
More details to follow