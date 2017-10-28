Man shot in knee in ‘brutal’ Newtownabbey attack

A man has been shot in the knee in a “brutal attack” in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, police have said.

A PSNI spokesman said the 30-year-old man was approached by three men in an alley in Bawnmore Park on Friday night.

One of the assailants produced a gun and fired a single shot at the victim, before the three men then fled.

PSNI Detective Inspector Conor McStravick said: “Whilst these injuries are not life threatening, this was a brutal attack.

“It is yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.”

He appealed for anyone with information to contact the PSNI.