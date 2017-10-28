Man shot in knee in ‘brutal’ Newtownabbey attack
Victim (30) approached by three men in an alley in Bawnmore Park on Friday night
Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to contact the PSNI. Photograph: PA Wire
A man has been shot in the knee in a “brutal attack” in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, police have said.
A PSNI spokesman said the 30-year-old man was approached by three men in an alley in Bawnmore Park on Friday night.
One of the assailants produced a gun and fired a single shot at the victim, before the three men then fled.
PSNI Detective Inspector Conor McStravick said: “Whilst these injuries are not life threatening, this was a brutal attack.
“It is yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.”
He appealed for anyone with information to contact the PSNI.