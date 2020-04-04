Man shot dead outside house in Ardoyne area of north Belfast

A man has been shot dead in the garden of a house in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast on Saturday morning.

PSNI officers are at the scene of the shooting at Etna Drive. The body remains at the scene and a burning car was found nearby.

A police statement on Saturday said officers were responding to reports of a shooting.

SDLP north Belfast Councillor Paul McCusker said people in Ardoyne were in shock after a man was “murdered in a garden this morning”.

Cllr McCusker appealed for anyone with information to come forward to police.

“This brutal crime has cause immense shock in Ardoyne today,” he said. “A man was shot in a garden in this community in broad daylight. It’s hard to describe how traumatic this has been for people who were going about their business.

“My thoughts are with this man’s family at an incredibly difficult time.

