Man shot dead in west Dublin in possible feud murder

A man has been shot dead in west Dublin in an attack that may be linked to the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

The victim is in his late 20s and is a member of the extended Hutch family.

However, it was not immediately confirmed whether today’s fatal attack was feud related or driven by another motive.

People at the scene of the shooting off Cloverhill Road, Ronanstown, Dublin. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

This afternoon’s shooting happened at about 3pm outside a halting site in Ronanstown, west Dublin.

The victim was sitting in a car, with at least one other man, when he was fatally shot.

Another vehicle was found burnt out a short distance away and gardaí believe it was used by the killers. The man who was in the car with the victim when he was fatally wounded was uninjured.

A third man they were with had gotten out of the car and was on foot nearby when the killer struck.

The body of the dead man remains at the scene. Gardaí have sealed off the area and are awaiting a pathologist to carry out a preliminary examination of the remains in situ.

When that examination is completed the remains will be taken for a full postmortem. However, Garda sources said a murder inquiry had already begun.

The dead man has previous convictions, some for robbery. He escaped a prison term the last time he was before the courts for his role in an armed robbery.

He had been a drug addict for many years and much of his offending was related to his drug use.

When last before the courts, for the armed robbery, the judge said the man killed today had made such remarkable progress, including dealing with his drugs habit, that the full term of imprisonment would be suspended.

If today’s murder is part of the Kinahan-Hutch feud it would bring to four the number of Hutch family members killed in the violence.

Eddie, Gary and Gareth Hutch have also lost their lives in feud-related gun attacks.

It was the shooting dead of Gary Hutch in Spain in September, 2015, that began the Kinahan-Hutch feud which has to date claimed 13 lives, and possible a 14th today.