Man shot dead in Waringstown, Co Down

A murder investigation was underway in Co Down last night after a man was shot dead in an apparent ambush in the village of Waringstown.

The shooting came on the same day a bomb exploded in Fermanagh, which the PSNI has said was the work of dissident republicans trying to kill and injured its officers.

However, while the motive for last night’s fatal gun attack was not clear, early indications suggested it may be linked to a criminal feud rather than terrorism.

The incident happened on the Main Street of the village close to a petrol station.

“Police are at the scene of a shooting incident in the Main Street area of Waringstown,” the PSNI said in a brief statement.

Alliance councillor for Lagan River, Eóin Tennyson described it as “shocking”. “There is no place for guns on our streets. Truly appalling,” he said.

DUP Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart condemned the shooting and has called on anyone with information to come forward to the police.

“It is shocking at anytime for someone to be shot in the constituency but more so in somewhere like Waringstown. It is a generally quiet village with a thriving population and I would condemn this in the strongest terms.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family caught up in this incident and would appeal to anyone with information to come forward to the police. They can be contacted anonymously via the confidential Crimestoppers hotline.”