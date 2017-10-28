Man shot dead in north Dublin attack named by gardaí

A man shot dead in Coolock, Dublin early today has been named by gardaí.

Jamie Tighe Ennis (24), of Timbermill Apartments, Artane, was shot at about 2.20am on Moatview Avenue, Priorswood in a suspected gangland attack.

Gardaí began a murder investigation after the shooting.

Mr Ennis was shot in the head as he was speaking to some friends on Moatview Avenue.

The victim, who was known to gardaí, died at the scene. Gardaí have linked the killing to his involvement in organised crime.

A postmortem examination is being carried out today by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margret Bolster.

The suspected getaway car, a black Audi A3, was found burned out in Finglas.

Gardaí at Coolock said they are particularly keen to speak to those people who were with the victim at the time and may have witnessed his murder.

Speaking at a media briefing on Saturday morning, Supt Gerard Donnelly of Coolock Garda station said investigating gardaí are eager to speak to witnesses.

“The registration of the black Audi getaway car is 00-OY-5067 and was found partially burned out at a green area near the Griffith and Furlong Park, off Prospect Hill in Finglas. This is an area that is near the Clearwater shopping centre. We are satisfied that this car is connected with the shooting incident,” said Supt Donnelly.

Technical examination

“At this stage, the investigation has commenced. A full technical examination is currently ongoing at the scene. The body has been removed from the scene and a postmortem will be carried out this afternoon,” he said.

“I wish to make an appeal on a number of fronts.

“First for anybody who may have witnessed the shooting at Moatview Avenue, for anybody who may have observed the black Audi A3 motor car prior to the shooting or subsequent to the shooting - particularly while it was en route from the Coolock/Clonshaugh area over toward Finglas,” he said.

“I am also aware that the deceased person was in the company of a number of people, both make and female at the time of the shooting, so I want those people to make contact with us,” he said.

“I am also appealing to anybody who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Moatview area close to Martin’s pub in Priorswood between 2.00 and 2.30am to please make contact with us.”

Gardaí said they are trying to establish a motive for the murder but are satisfied it is linked to the victim’s involvement in organised crime.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Coolock Garda station (01 666 4200), the Garda confidential line (1800 666 111) or any Garda station.