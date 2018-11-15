Man shot dead in Leixlip

A man was shot dead outside his home last night after returning from the Republic of Ireland-Northern Ireland football match in Dublin.

The victim, who was not named, was aged in his late 40s and had arrived at his house in the Glen Easton Way housing estate in Leixlip, Co Kildare when he was approached by a gunman and shot.

Initial reports that the killing was linked to the Kinahan-Hutch feud could not be confirmed although the deceased was known to have some connections to the Hutch side.

The scene in Leixlip last night. Photograph: James Forde

It is understood he had been questioned by gardaí more than a decade ago in relation to minor offences.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene after the incident was reported at about 9.15pm.

Last night, investigators were working to establish the movements of his killer or killers, although no get away vehicles had been discovered in the immediate aftermath. It is unclear if the deceased was on his own at the time he was shot or whether he had family in the house.

In a statement, gardaí said that a man in his 40s was treated at the scene for serious injuries but was later pronounced dead.

The scene was sealed off pending the arrival of Garda crime scene examiners and the office of the State Pathologist was notified.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Glen Easton Estate between 8.30pm and 9.30pm to contact them at Leixlip Garda Station on 01-666 7800.