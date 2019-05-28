Man shot dead in daylight gun attack in north Dublin

A man has been shot dead in a gun attack in north Dublin on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was attacked at about 3.30pm, with gardaí and paramedics dispatched to the scene.

It is understood the victim was shot at least once.

Dublin’s latest shooting comes a week after two men – Sean Little (22) and Jordan Davis (22) – were shot dead within 24 hours in the city.

The scene of the latest attack is on the same street as Mr Little’s family home, though it is unclear whether there was any connection between the two attacks.

“Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in the Kilbarron Avenue area of Coolock, ” the Garda said in a statement.

More to follow