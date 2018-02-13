Man shot dead in Belfast while cooking pancakes for his children

A man has been shot dead in west Belfast.

The victim was aged in his late 20s and was cooking pancakes for his children when the attack happened, according to local sources.

There was a heavy police presence on Tuesday night in the Glenbawn Avenue area of Poleglass where the shooting occurred shortly before 8 pm.

It is understood the victim was answering a call to the door of the house when he was shot.

Local SDLP councillor Tim Attwood described the shooting as an “appalling and brutal murder of a young man”.

Speaking from the scene of the shooting he said neighbours were distraught and in shock at the shooting.

Mr Attwood urged anyone with information to bring it to the PSNI.