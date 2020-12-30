Man shot by gardaí in Co Dublin following standoff

A man has been taken to hospital after being shot by Gardaí in west Co Dublin.

It is understood he had threatened gardaí with a knife following a lengthy standoff on Wednesday morning.

The Armed Support Unit were called to a town on the Dublin/Meath border after receiving reports the suspect was armed with a knife.

The suspect was hit by one round from a Garda weapon and suffered serious injury. He received first aid at the scene before being taken by ambulance to St James Hospital in Blanchardstown.

A Garda investigation is underway and the Garda Ombudsman is to be alerted in line with standard procedure.