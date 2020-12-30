Man shot by gardaí in Co Dublin following standoff
Specialist officers called to scene after reports suspect was armed with a knife
The man was taken to hospital after being shot by Gardaí in west Dublin. File photograph: Cyril Byrne
A man is being treated at the scene after being shot by Gardaí in Clonlee, Co Dublin.
It is understood he had threatened a passerby in the area on Wednesday morning. Unarmed gardaí were called to the scene and when they realised the man was armed with a knife they called the Armed Support Unit.
The man was shot following a lengthy standoff in the Manorfields area of Clonlee, on the Dublin/Meath border.
The suspect was hit by one round from a Garda weapon on Wednesday afternoon and suffered serious injury.
A Garda investigation is underway and the Garda Ombudsman is to be alerted in line with standard procedure.