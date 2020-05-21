Man shot at armed Garda checkpoint in Cork

Gardaí have notified the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission after a man in his 40s was shot at an armed Garda checkpoint in north Cork on Thursday night.

It is understood that the injured man suffered a non life-threatening injury to his shoulder when a garda discharged his weapon at the checkpoint in Mallow.

Initial reports suggest the driver of the car failed to stop and was driving at an officer, when a member of the Armed Support Unit discharged his weapon.

The injured man, who is from Togher in Cork city, was treated at the scene for his injury before being brought by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

It’s believed that a passenger in the car, a 47-year-old man originally from Gurranebraher in Cork city, fled the scene on foot and was pursued by gardaí.

But he was arrested a short time later, a short distance away and brought to Mallow Garda Station, where he is being held under drugs-trafficking legislation

Gardaí seized the car which the injured man was driving and it’s understood that officers are carrying out a detailed and forensic search of the vehicle.