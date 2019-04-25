Man shot and injured in Drogheda, Co Louth

Gardai are investigating a shooting in Co Louth during which a man appears to have sustained a number of wounds.

It is understood the man was shot in the arm and the leg and the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The victim has a Drogheda address.

A red Golf car believed used in shooting has been found burnt out on the Rathmullen Road, Drogheda.

The incident occurred at Hardman’s Gardens, Drogheda, at about 4.30pm. The injured man was treated at the scene before being taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

It is unclear if the shooting is linked to feuding in the Drogheda area.

