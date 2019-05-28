Man shot and critically injured in Dublin

A man has been shot and critically injured in a gun attack in north Dublin on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was wounded at about 3.30pm, with gardaí and paramedics dispatched to the scene.

It is understood the victim was wounded at least once and there were grave concerns for his life.

Dublin’s latest shooting comes a week after two men - Sean Little (22) and Jordan Davis (22) - were shot dead within 24 hours in the city.

The scene of the latest attack is on the same street as Mr Little’s family home, though it was unclear if there was any connection between the two attacks.

“Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in the Kilbarron Avenue area of Coolock, ” the Garda said in a statement.

More to follow.