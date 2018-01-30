Man seriously injured in early morning attack in Co Longford village

Armed gardaí are patrolling a Co Longford village after a man was seriously injured in a violent attack this morning.

The injured man, a UK-based resident aged in his 40s, suffered stab wounds during a violent confrontation between a group of men on Main Street in Ballymahon.

Detectives believe the injured man may have been dragged from a vehicle and stabbed after his vehicle collided with another car in the south Longford town between 6.30am and 8am on Tuesday.

It is understood he was brought by a van to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar where he is in intensive care.

A number of cars were also apparently rammed in Ballymahon during the incident. One of damaged vehicles was a UK-registered SUV.

The cause of the confrontation is unclear although gardaí suspect it may be linked to Traveller feud.

A number of people are understood to be visiting the area ahead of a religious service at Ballymacormack Cemetery in Co Longford which took place, without incident, at noon.

