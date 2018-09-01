Man seriously injured after crash between motorbike and car in Tipperary

A man in his late 40s was seriously injured after a crash between a motorbike and car in Co Tipperary on Saturday evening.

Gardaí said the incident took place on the N24 between Clonmel and Carrick on Suir about 6.15pm.

The man was hurt after the motorbike he was driving was involved in a collision with a car.

Gardaí investigating the incident said the female driver of the car was not injured.

The road at the scene was closed and diversions were in place on Saturday evening to allow the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052- 6177640.