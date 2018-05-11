Man seized by gardaí after armed raid on Dublin post office

A man has been arrested after an armed raid on a post office in Dublin city centre on Thursday.

The man walked into the premises on Berkeley Road at about 12.35pm where he is alleged to have taken a gun out of a bag. He then threatened staff and demanded cash, according to a Garda statement.

“He left the premises without any cash and left the scene,” the statement added.

“ As a Garda car was responding to the call they observed a male close by and arrested him. A firearm was also recovered”.

The man was arrested and taken to Mountjoy Garda station where he was detained for questioning and eventually charged in connection with the incident. He was due before court on Friday.

Witnesses to the incident are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda station on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.