Man’s death is no longer being treated as suspicious

Gardaí are no longer treating the death of a 30-year-old man in Waterford as suspicious, following a postmortem examination.

The man’s body was discovered by gardaí at a house in Appian Close in the Ardkeen area at about 1.30pm on Tuesday, after they responded to a call.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Pathologist was called to the scene, and a preliminary examination of the body and the scene took place on Tuesday evening. This was followed by a full autopsy at University Hospital Waterford on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, a spokesman for gardaí said the postmortem examination had concluded.

Following the examination, “gardaí are not treating his death as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner”, the spokesman said.

It is understood murder and foul play were ruled out following the postmortem.

Appeal

On Tuesday, gardaí launched an appeal for information on the death, and for the public’s assistance in identifying the man.

Gardaí said they believe the man “may have been” a foreign national, and that he was living in the house where his body was found.

Supt Chris Delaney, who was leading the investigation into the death, said gardaí would not be going into details about any injuries suffered by the man or who discovered his body.