Man’s death in prison after restraint by officers is investigated

A man has died in prison custody in Dublin after an incident during which he was subjected to control and restraint techniques by prison officers.

Three separate investigations were underway into the prisoner’s death with the Garda carrying out an investigation, the Inspector of Prisons conducting a ‘death in custody’ inquiry and the Irish Prison Service carrying out its own investigation.

The deceased was a 36-year-old Irish man who was on remand in Cloverhill Prison, Dublin.

The Irish Times understands he became engaged in a stand-off with staff on Monday after he declined to be relocated within the prison.

He was then tackled by a number of staff, who subjected him to control and restraint techniques to force him to move.

The man then became unwell and quickly became unresponsive. Prison officers on the scene tried to revive him before paramedics arrived and the man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

However, despite efforts to save the prisoner, he was declared dead a short time later. The precise detail of why the man was being moved by move within the prison was not immediately clear.

The results of a postmortem on the remains of the dead man were awaited before a cause of death could be established.

Cloverhill Prison is fitted with an extensive CCTV system and a number of sources familiar with the case said they believed the man’s movements with staff within the jail were in an area covered by the camera system.

In reply to queries, the Irish Prison Service confirmed the death of a man who was being held at Cloverhill Prison. It said the Garda and Inspector of Prisons had both been notified of the man’s death and that the service was carrying out its own investigation into the fatality.

The office of the Inspector of Prisons said they were aware of the man’s death. A spokesman said the man’s death was being investigated in the same way all deaths in prison custody were investigated by the office.