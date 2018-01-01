Man’s death in Limerick being treated as murder

Detectives have begun a murder inquiry into the death of a 35-year-old man in Co Limerick

Willie Lynch, (35), originally from Ballybrown, Co Limerick, was discovered dead in his home on Main Street, Pallaskenry on Saturday.

Following the results of a postmortem examination on Sunday, gardaí said they are now treating his death as murder.

A 29-year-old man arrested in Pallaskenry on Saturday evening in connection with the murder remains in custody at Newcastlewest Garda station.

The victim’s home remained sealed off as forensic gardaí searched the property. A nearby shop was also sealed off on Saturday night.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help with inquiries.