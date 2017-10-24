Man’s body discovered at a house in Waterford

Gardaí in Waterford are trying to establish the identity of a man whose body was found in a house in the city early on Tuesday afternoon.

The death of the man in his 30s is currently being treated as “suspicious” by gardaí.

A preliminary postmortem examination was due to take place later on Tuesday. The results of this postmortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Gardaí have said they believe the man “may have been” a foreign national. He was living in the house where his body was found before 1.30pm on Tuesday, at Appian Close in the Ardkeen area.

Supt Chris Delaney, who is leading the investigation into the death, said gardaí would not be going into details about any injuries suffered by the man, or who discovered his body.

“The gardaí were notified of it and attended the scene around lunchtime,” he said.

The area surrounding the house has been preserved, pending a full forensic examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

Following the initial postmortem at the scene, the body will be taken to University Hospital Waterford for a full autopsy, which is expected to be carried out on Wednesday.