Man remanded in custody after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting granddaughter

A 67-year-old Cork man has been remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexually assaulting his granddaughter over a two year period.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his granddaughter, pleaded guilty to 12 sample counts from a 60 count indictment when he was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The man admitted sexually assaulting the girl from the time she was aged 11 at a number of locations in Co Cork on various dates between April 2014 and May 2016.

Prosecution barrister, Imelda Kelly BL said the sample counts were representative of the 60 counts and she applied to have the accused remanded in custody pending sentence.

Defence counsel, Alice Fawsitt SC applied for bail but Judge Sean Ó Donnabhain said on any hearing of the case, a custodial sentence was merited and he remanded the accused in custody for sentence on November 15th.

“It appears custody is warranted in a case like this where a sentence is inevitable. It may be a case where the length of the sentence is an issue,” said Judge Ó Donnabhain.

“Full credit must be given to the man that he did plead guilty and that must be of benefit to the victim. She did not have to give evidence in a trial which must be of some ease to her,” he added.