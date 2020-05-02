Man released without charge over fatal assault in Co Wexford

A man has been released without charge in relation to an apparent fatal stabbing in Co Wexford in the early hours of Friday.

The assault took place at about 12.30am at a residence in Enniscorthy. Gardaí attended the scene and a man (40s) with apparent stab wounds was discovered. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his early 40s was arrested a short distance away, and was then detained at Wexford Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A file will now be prepared by gardaí for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident and for anyone with information to contact Enniscorthy Garda station on 0539233534, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.