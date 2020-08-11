Man released without charge after questioning over Tallaght death

A man in his 30s who was arrested in connection with the death of another man in a suspected hit-and-run in Tallaght, Dublin on Monday has been released without charge.

The man who died in the incident at a housing estate in Tymon Road North in Tallaght has been named locally as Dan Reilly.

At least four shots were fired at a house in Tallaght in the early hours of Monday morning shortly before Mr Reilly was fatally injured in a suspected hit-and-run.

Gardaí suspect the van was being driven by a man known to the deceased.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and gardaí at Tallaght are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Shortly before midnight on Sunday neighbours reported hearing shouting coming from a house on Tymon Road North. This was followed by the sound of gunfire. Four gunshots can be heard on video footage recorded at the scene, with at least one of these hitting a house. A window was shattered but no one was injured.

Serious injuries

A short time later Mr Reilly, aged in his 50s, was struck by a Ford Transit van which was then driven at speed through the housing estate. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

It is understood a gathering had been taking place at the house in the hours before the incident and that the younger man who was later arrested was in attendance. A significant amount of alcohol had been consumed, sources said.

Mr Reilly was not at the party but arrived after he heard reports of a row breaking out there.

A murder investigation has not begun but sources said this may change depending on interviews and the results of technical analysis of the scene. A postmortem was carried out on Mr Reilly’s remains on Monday but the results have not been released. “Right now the death appears to be accidental but that may change,” a source said.

The van was located a short distance away on Tymonville Drive with a flat tyre and damage to its bodywork. It has since been removed for forensic analysis.

Gardaí at Tallaght are appealing for witnesses and are particularly interested in a dark-coloured hatchback car that was seen leaving the area around this time. Witnesses are asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01-6666 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.