Man released in Keane Mulready Woods investigation

Gardaí­ investigating the death of Keane Mulready Woods have released the second man (early 20s) without charge who was arrested on Thursday morning and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

One man (40s) who was arrested on Tuesday morning, December 8th, remains in custody at Drogheda Garda station.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

Keane (17) was killed in January and his remains were dismembered and dumped in different locations in Dublin, though some parts of his body are still unaccounted for.