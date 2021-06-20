Man pleads guilty to using magnet to steal electricity

A man who used a magnet to bypass his ESB meter and steal €3,488 of power over a three year period has been ordered to make a €250 donation to charity.

Father of five Damien Moss, of Drumfergus, Killygordan in Co Donegal appeared before Falcarragh District Court where he pleaded guilty.

Moss was charged with interfering with the meter on dates between April 9th, 2015 and March 13th, 2018.

An ESB representative told the last sitting of the court that a magnet had been affixed and removed 30 times.

An ESB engineer called to the premises and found a magnet attached on March 13th, 2018. The engineer changed the meter and left the premises.

State solicitor, Mr Ciaran Liddy, told the same court that the loss of revenue amounted to €3,488.73 as well as €198 for the replacement of the meter.

Moss’s solicitor Donagh Cleary described the incident as a silly attempt to circumvent the meter reading.

He said that a total of €3,488 of electricity was taken, that €1,265 was paid back and that €2,343 was outstanding.

Mr Cleary said the device used was nothing more elaborate than a magnet and that Moss was now putting up his hands to the charges.

He said his client was a father-of-five who is currently working and is trying to pay back the balance of the money owed.

Judge Paul Kelly said that if Moss makes a donation of €250 to Planet Youth in Ballybofey he will review the matter and adjourned the case until July 29th.