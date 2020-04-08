Man pleads guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter over Essex lorry deaths

A Northern Irish man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39 people who were found dead in a refrigerated truck in Essex last year.

Maurice Robinson (25), of Craigavon, Co Armagh, made his guilty plea via video link at the Old Bailey on Wednesday afternoon.

The bodies of eight females and 31 males were discovered in the trailer attached to his Scania cab in an industrial park in Grays, Essex, early on October 23rd last.

The victims were later identified as coming from various provinces of Vietnam, with the youngest being two boys aged 15. Most of the victims were from the provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh in north-central Vietnam, where poor job prospects and other factors all fuel migration.

Mr Robinson had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and acquiring criminal property. Mr Robinson on Wednesday denied a further charge of transferring criminal property.

He appeared via video link alongside four other co-defendants.

Gheorghe Nica (43), of Mimosa Close in Langdon Hills, denied 39 counts of manslaughter. He also denied one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration between May 1st, 2018 and October 24th, 2019.

Alexandru-Ovidiu Hanga (27), of Hobart Road in Tilbury, denied a charge of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Christopher Kennedy (23), of Corkley Road in Darkley, Co Armagh, has previously denied conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Valentin Calota (37), of Cossington Road in Birmingham, was not asked to enter a plea to the charge of conspiring to assist unlawful immigration.

Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones QC said a human trafficking conspiracy charge was being dropped in relation to Mr Kennedy and Mr Robinson.

He asked for three weeks to decide whether to proceed with a trial against Mr Robinson on the outstanding charge he faced. The other defendants face a trial at the Old Bailey lasting up to eight weeks from October 5th.

More to follow...