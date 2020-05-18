Man murdered in Belfast was shot a number of times at close range

The 57-year-old man who was murdered in west Belfast on Sunday night was shot a number of times at close range in what police described as a “brutal killing”.

Kieran Wylie was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which happened in a house in the Lenadoon Avenue area of the city at about 10pm.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said it was too early to be sure about the motive for Mr Wylie’s murder and he was “keeping an open mind.”

The recovery of the gun used in the murder, he said, was a “key line of enquiry.”

Det Chief Insp McCartney said a number of local residents tried to help Mr Wylie, and the community would be “rightly shocked at what has taken place in this residential area”.

Mr Wylie’s killers, he said, “selfishly gave no thought to the impact on frontline emergency services who are already working hard to keep people safe during this global pandemic with an already stretched resource.

“They also showed a complete disregard for the community,” he said.

“Those involved in this appalling murder offer nothing to the local community and need to be brought to justice.”

Det Chief Insp McCartney said the police investigation was at an early stage, and appealed for anyone who was in the area of Lenadoon Avenue between 9pm and 11pm on Sunday to contact detectives at Ladas Drive police station.

“We are particularly keen to recover CCTV, mobile phone and dash cam footage from the Lenadoon area last night and we want to speak to anyone who has any information about the incident or the events leading up to it,” he said.

A Major Incident Public Portal will be made available at https://mipp.police.uk where members of the public can upload images and video.

“Police can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 1589 of 17/05/20,” he said.

Earlier, the MP for the area, Sinn Féin’s Paul Maskey, told BBC Radio Ulster that local people were shocked and angry.

“No one wants to see this type of activity on our streets, no one wants to see any man shot dead, and obviously the neighbours are very angry, they’re very concerned and they’re very worried and they certainly do not want to see this.”

He said they were particularly angry that a man had been murdered during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our health service are working tirelessly to ensure that we try to get to the other side of this uncertain time at the moment and yet there we have last night more pressure being put on our ambulance crew, our medical staff,” Mr Maskey said.

Brian Heading, an SDLP councillor in west Belfast, said those responsible for this “senseless and cruel murder” were “thugs who need to get their foot off the neck of the community in West Belfast.

“They weren’t wanted in the past and they aren’t wanted now, particularly when our emergency services are working so hard to protect people from the impact of Covid-19,” he said.