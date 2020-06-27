Man linked to dissident republicans shot dead in west Belfast
PSNI say victim shot dead off Falls Road on Saturday afternoon
The victims was shot dead at Rodney Parade off the Lower Falls Road.
A man with significant links to dissident republicans has been shot dead in west Belfast, police said.
The man, who is known to the PSNI, was shot dead at Rodney Parade off the Lower Falls Road on Saturday afternoon.
Detectives and local police are at the scene.
It is understood the man who was killed played a significant role in dissident republican activity.