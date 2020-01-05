Man killed in motorcycle crash in Limerick is named

A man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday has been named locally as Maurice Fehilly (54) from Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

The head-on collision involving a van occurred outside the village of Dromkeen on the N24, between Tipperary and Limerick, shortly before 5pm.

Mr Fehilly was pronounced dead at the scene and a second motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries. A third motorcyclist was not injured. There was no report of the driver of the van being injured.

“There were three motorcyclists on the road during the time of this incident. However one of these motorcyclist’s was not involved in any collision,” a Garda spokesman said.

Examination

A source said gardaí believe the three motorcyclists were travelling in convoy behind another vehicle just before the fatal collision occurred.

The road was closed until Sunday morning to allow a garda forensic collision investigator carry out an examination of the road.

Gardaí have appealed “particularly to any road users who may have camera footage travelling on the N24 between Limerick and Tipperary before 5pm, to come forward”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bruff Garda station on 061 382940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.