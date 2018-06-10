Man killed in early morning attack on Cork home incurred stab wounds

A Polish man in his thirties has died and his wife has been injured after a gang of up to four men broke into their Cork home and assaulted them in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Another woman and two young children were sleeping in the house at the time.

A quiet secluded bungalow in Ballincollig, Co Cork was the scene of the serious attack at 3am .

The dead man has been named locally as Mikolaj Wilk (35), incurred stab wounds and was pronounced dead on arrival at Cork University Hospital (CUH) at 5.30am

His wife Elzbieta, who is also in her thirties, is being treated for serious but not life threatening injuries at CUH. It is understood the couple were renting the house.

The deceased was at home with his wife, another woman in her thirties and two children under the age of six when the incident occurred.

A postmortem will be carried out on the deceased later on Sunday at CUH. This will determine the course of the garda investigation.

The men left the scene in a BMW Three series car which was found burned out at Inniskenny in nearby Waterfall.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination. Two vehicles, a Mercedes and a Kia Jeep, were also removed from the bugalow to be forensically examined by gardaí.

Gardaí at the scene off Maglin road, Ballincollig, Co Cork where a man died and his partner was injured following an attack by a number of men armed with weapons. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Local Fianna Fáil councillor, Daithi O’Donnabhain, said the area was in shock over the death of the young man.

“The area is a quiet one on the edge of Ballincollig town where it goes into the more rural area. It is a very shocking event to happen.

“First of all the family were in the house. No doubt things were overheard and witnessed by young children. My thoughts would have to go to the family first and foremost. I can’t imagine what they are going through at this time.”

Cllr O’Donnabhain said you would have to question the mentality of individuals who “set out in the dead at night to break into a house and to seek to cause harm to someone.

“That is in the upper end of seriousness as a criminal offence. There is a large garda presence here. I hope they are finding a definite line of enquiry.”

He added that the incident would make local householders fearful for their safety.

“There is no history of serious or violent crime in the town. This is very much unheard of in terms of any type of incident of this nature. It is a good place to live. I think this echoes reports that would have been in the media in terms of rural crime. People will have a fear of living on their own or in rural locations as to who is around at night.”

A French man who was out cycling on Sunday said he had lived in the area for decades and had never heard of any major incident before this one on Sunday morning.

A motive for the attack is not known at this juncture.

The victim had lived in Ireland for a number of years and ran a local gardening business.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Gurranabraher on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

They are also asking members of the public who may have seen a Black BMW leave the area at high speed overnight to contact them. They are anxious too to talk to motorists who may possess dashcam footage.