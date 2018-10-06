Man killed in Dublin shooting

A man (45) was shot dead in Ballymun, Dublin, on Friday night.

The shooting occurred shortly after 11.15pm at Popintree Crescent. The injured man was tended to by emergency services but died at the scene a short time later.

According to reports, shots were fired through the front door of a house

The body remains at the scene, and the State pathologist has been notified.

The area has been cordoned off and preserved for forensic and technical examination. Popintree Park is also sealed off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 6664400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.