Man killed and two teenagers seriously injured in Cork crash

Olivia Kelleher

A man in his 30 s has died and two teenagers have been seriously injured in a collision between a van and a tractor in Co Cork.

Emergency services including gardaí, ambulances, paramedics and the Rescue Helicopter 112 attended at the scene of the crash at Ballincurrig on the Buttevant to Liscarroll Road on Monday afternoon.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in the van were injured in the crash, which occurred shortly after 1pm.

The two injured people, a male and a female in their teens, were transferred by helicopter to the GAA pitch in Bishopstown and then by road to Cork University Hospital.

The teenagers are said to be in a serious condition.

The driver of the tractor, a man in his 20s, was not injured.

The body of the dead man was taken to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem.

Diversions were put in place to allow for a forensic examination of the scene. Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact gardai at Mallow on 022 31450 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.