Man jailed for four years for sexual assault of niece

A man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been jailed for seven years with the final four years suspended after being found guilty of sexually assaulting his niece.

The victim, who was ten years old at the time, has suffered major trauma and is trying to cope with what happened, the court previously heard.

The sexual assault took place while the child was asleep in a bedroom at the man’s home on a night in November 2016.

The man, who cannot be named as it would lead to identifying the victim, pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting his niece and was found guilty by a majority 11-1 jury verdict.

The man “does not accept” the verdict, his defence counsel said.

A psychiatric report stated the defendant was diagnosed with a depressive disorder; that his father died when he was young; and he had had a difficult past.

The judge said the fallout of the abuse was akin to the man setting off an “explosion” in his and the victim’s family.

The man was placed on the sex offenders register and was ordered not to drink alcohol or take drugs.

The court also ordered he receive continued psychological assessment in custody.

The judge said the abuse was a complete betrayal of trust by the defendant.

The four-year sentence was backdated to May this year when the man was first brought into custody.