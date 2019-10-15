Man is fatally stabbed in Co Dublin, two men arrested

A man in his 30s has died after he was stabbed in county Dublin overnight.

Members of the Armed Support Unit, local Garda units and Emergency Services attended the scene at Loughlinstown Drive but the man died a short time later.

Two men, also in their 30s, were arrested and are being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Shankill Garda station.

The body of the dead man remains at the scene pending a forensic examination.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shankill Garda station 01 6665900 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

More to follow.