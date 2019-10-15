Man is fatally stabbed in Co Dublin, two men arrested

A man in his 30s has died after he was stabbed in county Dublin overnight following an apparent dispute between a number of men.

It is understood an altercation occurred when two men walking Loughlinstown Drive, a long road that runs through a residential area, encountered two other men outside Cherry Court, a small cul de sac just after midnight. Gardaí believe the men knew involved knew each other.

During this altercation gardaí believe one of the men was stabbed, at which point two men fled the scene on foot.

Members of the Armed Support Unit, local Garda units and Emergency Services attended the scene at Loughlinstown Drive.

While efforts were made by paramedics at the scene to save the injured man’s life he died at the scene.

Two men, also in their 30s, were later arrested and are being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Shankill Garda station.

On Tuesday morning gardaí had cordoned off the path on both sides of the road.

A large section of plastic sheeting had been placed on a section of the road and the man’s remains were left in situ overnight.

The dead man’s body is expected to undergo a preliminary examination by a pathologist at the scene on Tuesday morning before being removed for postmortem.

Once the results of the postmortem are clear it is expected that a murder investigation will begin.

The dead man, a 30-year-old with an address in Killiney, is known to gardaí but was not regarded as a gangland figure.

He was the father of at least two children and had once attacked gardaí as they tried to arrest him for an offence he was suspected of.

Gardaí believe they have identified the men who were at the scene when the victim was stabbed and two men have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shankill Garda station 01 6665900 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.