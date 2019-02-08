Man injured in shooting incident in north Dublin

A man has been injured in a shooting incident in Dublin on Friday.

The man, whose age is unknonw, was shot a number of times, according to a Garda Press Office statement.

The incident happened in Marigold Crescent, Darndale, Dublin 17 and was reported at 6.30am.

The injured man was taken to Beaumont Hospital to be treated but his condition is not known at this time. The scene was preserved pending a Garda Technical Examination.

