Man injured in early morning attack by men with weapons at Cork home has died

A man who was seriously injured in an attack at his home in Ballincollig, Co Cork early on Sunday morning has died.

His partner, a woman in her 30s, was also injured in the attack at their home in Ballincollig, Co Cork .

Gardaí believe that shortly after 3am a number of men with weapons went into the house and seriously assaulted the couple. The assailants then left the house.

The couple were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment. The man’s injuries were described earlier by gardaí as very serious but they said his partner’s injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

The man was later pronounced dead.

Another woman and two children under age 6 were in the house at the time but were uninjured.

The house is currently preserved for a technical examination. A car was found burnt out approximately 7km away in Waterfall, and this scene is also being preserved for examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.