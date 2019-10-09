Man injured in attempted murder in Derry

The police in Derry are treating the shooting of a man in the Waterside area of the city on Tuesday night as attempted murder.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said two masked men entered a property on Margaret Street and attempted to shoot a 58-year-old man, who was in the kitchen, with a handgun.

He was uninjured, but the other occupant of the house, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the foot as he attempted to flee.

Det Insp Michael Winters said police were working to establish a motive for this “merciless attack”.

“There is absolutely no justification for this type of brutality, and it is only by sheer luck that we are not dealing with a tragic situation today,” he said.

“There were three other occupants in the house at the time of the attack, a woman and two other males, and they have all been left extremely shaken by what took place in their home, somewhere they rightly deserve to feel safe.”

Det Insp Winters said both suspects fled, possibly in a car.

“The gunman is described as being of medium to heavy build, and had his face covered,” he said. “The second suspect is described as being of a thinner build.”

He appealed for anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles, or people acting suspiciously, in Margaret Street between 8.40pm and 8.50pm on Tuesday to contact police.

This is the third such shooting in Derry in two weeks.

On September 25th, a man in his 30s was shot in both legs in the Galliagh area of Deryr. Several days later another man was shot in the legs in the same area.