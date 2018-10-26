Man injured following shooting in Finglas

A man has been injured in a shooting in Dublin.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Thursday in the Mudstone area of Finglas.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the arm but gardaí said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Gardaí in Finglas have launched an investigation and the scene has been sealed off for a technical examination.

They appealed to witnesses or anyone with information on the shooting to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01-6667500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.