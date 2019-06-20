Man injured following shooting in Drogheda on Thursday night

A man in his 20s has been injured following a shooting incident in Drogheda, Co Louth.

The incident happened at approximately 8.20pm on Thursday in Termon Abbey in north Drogheda.

The man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are investigating if the incident was linked to the ongoing feud in the town.

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris earlier this month allocated over three quarters of new Garda recruits to help tackle gangland crime in Dublin and Co Louth.

The decision to send 128 of the new 201 probationer gardaí to various Dublin divisions, and a further 30 to Co Louth, was welcomed by Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan.

Mr Harris has said gardaí in the Louth division were being well supported by the national Garda units, including the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) as they try to contain the feuding.

Since last July, the feud has involved 75 crimes, including shootings and petrol bombings.

In April , a man was shot three times and wounded in what gardaí believe was a murder attempt, and three arson attacks were also carried out in the town.

Last July, a man was shot at least four times at his home in Drogheda and left paralysed after the attack.