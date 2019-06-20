Man injured following shooting in Drogheda on Thursday night
Gardaí say man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening
The shooting happened at around 8pm on Thursday evening.
A man in his 20s has been injured following a shooting incident in Drogheda Co Louth.
The incident happened at about 8pm in north Drogheda.
The man has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Gardaí are investigating if the incident is linked to the ongoing feud in the town.
