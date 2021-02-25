Man in serious condition following shooting in Dublin

A man is in serious condition following a shooting incident in Dublin on Thursday.

The incident happened around 11pm on Eugene Street in the south city centre.

The man has been taken to hospital with what a spokeswoman for the Garda described as “serious injuries”.

The spokeswoman said gardaí have no further information but appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

The area has been cordoned off and gardaí attached to the Garda Technical Bureau will carry out an examination of the scene.